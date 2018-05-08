From Family To Friends, Sweetest Messages For Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's family and friends have been sharing precious moments from their wedding on social media. What makes the pictures and videos even more wonderful are the captions posted along with them. In the words of Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, "mush alert."

From Family To Friends, Sweetest Messages For Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

New Delhi:  With a heartwarming picture, producer and proud sister Rhea Kapoor announced on Instagram that actor Sonam Kapoor is now "Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja". Sonam Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on Tuesday morning. The newlyweds made a gorgeous couple: Sonam Kapoor was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous red lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil and Anand Ahuja wore a muted gold sherwani to complement her look. Ever since their first function, a pre-mehendi party on May 6, family and friends have been sharing precious moments from the wedding on social media. However, what makes the pictures and videos even more wonderful are the captions posted along with them. In the words of brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, "mush alert."

Family and friends have been sharing some of the most heartwarming messages for the newlyweds. From siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor to chacha Sanjay Kapoor, cousins Anshula and Janhvi Kapoor and friends Swara Bhaskar and Masaba, here are some of the most heartwarming messages for the newlyweeds, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

The Kapoor sisters, "forever and ever"
 


This not-so-subtle reminder from Sonam's brother Harshvardhan for his new brother-in-law... "Remember I was here first!"
 


A sweet little time capsule from chachu Sanjay Kapoor
 


Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra's adorable message for all the cynics out there (she also made Sonam and Anand's wedding cake)
 


Bollywood bestie and Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar's warm and fuzzy message
 


Designer Masaba's perfect wishes for her bestie, Sonam Kapoor
 
 

Sonam,I found this photo of you,at my wedding from 4years back. You will be married tomorrow & I just want to say that in the last 18years that I've known you,you have been the most compassionate woman I've known. Your ability to stick up for people who matter & always shower love & warmth on those you love..even from afar is magical. I don't think I will ever forget 2009,when I started my label & you called me at 7am just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support & we hadn't even spoken for years. The industry you are in can turn even the best of people,but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be,hold your ground & still do great work.Through these last few weeks,even though it is you who is getting married,you've gone the extra mile & made sure no one is feeling like they are not a part of your amazing journey with Anand. Thank you for being my lucky charm & showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful & being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing .

Actor and bestie Jacqueline Fernandez's message for her 'SoneSones' (we're a little bit in love this totally adorable nickname)
 


This adorable message from cousin Anshula Kapoor
 


Cousin Janhvi Kapoor's emoji <3 that says it all
 
 

 

Director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder's "Tareefan" for Sonam Kapoor
 


Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja beagn their wedding celebrations with a pre-mehendi party on May 6, followed by a fun-filled mehendi function in Mumbai. Their wedding today was attended by the who's who of the Indian film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji and many more.

The Kapoors and Ahujas will also host a wedding reception for Sonam and Anand at The Leela in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

