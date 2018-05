From Family To Friends, Sweetest Messages For Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai

With a heartwarming picture, producer and proud sister Rhea Kapoor announced on Instagram that actor Sonam Kapoor is now "Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja". Sonam Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on Tuesday morning. The newlyweds made a gorgeous couple: Sonam Kapoor was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous red lehenga by designer Anuradha Vakil and Anand Ahuja wore a muted gold sherwani to complement her look. Ever since their first function, a pre-mehendi party on May 6, family and friends have been sharing precious moments from the wedding on social media. However, what makes the pictures and videos even more wonderful are the captions posted along with them. In the words of brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, "mush alert."Family and friends have been sharing some of the most heartwarming messages for the newlyweds. From siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor to chacha Sanjay Kapoor, cousins Anshula and Janhvi Kapoor and friends Swara Bhaskar and Masaba, here are some of the most heartwarming messages for the newlyweeds, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja beagn their wedding celebrations with a pre-mehendi party on May 6, followed by a fun-filled mehendi function in Mumbai. Their wedding today was attended by the who's who of the Indian film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji and many more.The Kapoors and Ahujas will also host a wedding reception for Sonam and Anand at The Leela in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.Click for more trending news