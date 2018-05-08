Bride's Bouquet Toss Goes Wrong As Ceiling Tiles Fall On Guests Oops!

Share EMAIL PRINT

It is said whoever catches the bouquet gets married next.





The video, just 20 seconds long, shows the bride turning her back to her guests ready to toss the bouquet. It is said whoever catches the bouquet gets married next. As all the guests gear up to catch the flowers, something rather bizarre happens.



Instead of being caught by someone, the tossed flowers hit the ceiling of the venue. What's worse, the bouquet makes tiles fall off the ceiling onto the guests and the bride herself. Oops. From the video it looks like no one was hurt during the incident.



Take a look at the video below.





"That's how you make it memorable. These moments guests will be talking about for months," says one Facebook user on the video.



Umm... we can't help but wonder... does it mean that in this case, whoever had tiles fall them could get married next?



Click for more





As most Bollywood lovers are refreshing their social media feeds to find every new picture from actor Sonam Kapoor and her now-husband Anand Ahuja, another video of a wedding far away is getting some attention. This wedding was in China and the video captures the exact moment a bride's bouquet toss didn't quite go the way anyone planned it.The video, just 20 seconds long, shows the bride turning her back to her guests ready to toss the bouquet. It is said whoever catches the bouquet gets married next. As all the guests gear up to catch the flowers, something rather bizarre happens.Instead of being caught by someone, the tossed flowers hit the ceiling of the venue. What's worse, the bouquet makes tiles fall off the ceiling onto the guests and the bride herself. Oops. From the video it looks like no one was hurt during the incident.Take a look at the video below. "That's how you make it memorable. These moments guests will be talking about for months," says one Facebook user on the video.Umm... we can't help but wonder... does it mean that in this case, whoever had tiles fall them could get married next?Click for more trending news