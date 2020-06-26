Smriti Irani As A Miss India Contestant In Ekta Kapoor's Throwback Video

Smriti Irani participated in the Miss India contest in 1998.

Even as a 21-year-old Miss India hopeful, Smriti Irani was keenly interested in politics. A throwback video from 1998, shared by her friend and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, shows Ms Irani, who is today a Union Minister, talking about this and other things that interested her during her time at the beauty pageant.

The video was shared by Ekta Kapoor on Instagram this afternoon as an "appreciation post" for Ms Irani, who participated in the national beauty pageant years before she joined politics.

"I'm pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports," Ms Irani says in the throwback video, which also shows her walking the ramp as contestant number 11. "India, being a cauldron of culture and religions, it is of great interest to me... therefore, it goes without saying that I'm very interested in politics," she says.

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor's friendship started when the former made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. The show turned Ms Irani, 44, into a household name for her roles as Tulsi Virani.

"Appreciation post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name," wrote Ekta Kapoor while sharing the video. "This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard."

Ms Kapoor, 45, also spoke about how Ms Irani's persona has changed over the years and praised her as a person ready to help others. "Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl..." wrote the joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms.

Since being shared on Instagram this afternoon, the video has collected over 1 lakh views and a ton of comments praising Ms Irani's "inspiring journey". Take a look at Ms Irani's reaction to it:

"Such an amazing example," wrote Sussanne Khan in the comments section.

Smriti Irani is married to businessman Zubin Irani. She hasn't featured in television shows or films after she joined politics.