Shocking Video Shows Wild Fight At Texas Fast Food Joint Over Wrong Order

Seven people were arrested in San Antonio, Texas, after a late-night visit to a Whataburger restaurant turned chaotic due to an order mix-up, according to the New York Post. Two groups engaged in a violent brawl at around 3:00 am (local time) last Sunday, with wild footage of the incident going viral on social media platforms.

According to the report, the dispute began after a mistaken food order. The verbal argument quickly turned into a physical brawl.

Watch the video here:

At a Whataburger on Blanco Road in San Antonio Texas.

🔸Seven people were arrested for partaking in the Sunday Morning Brawl. A police investigation is ongoing. 🍔🌮#Fights #WWE #DWTS pic.twitter.com/DfhVWzPT5h — Just Lookin 🪙 (@JustLookingMon) October 8, 2025

San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) told KSAT that police were sent to the scene in response to the incident. Some reports also mentioned that one teenager suffered serious injuries.

Andres Garcia Cardenas (21), Tyrone Tolliver (21), Miguel Torres (57), Meili Torres (21), Andrew Lopez (21), Deontae Tolliver (23) and Veronica Valdez (53) were arrested and transported to Bexar County Jail. They were charged with assault causing bodily injury. They were, however, released the next day.

Witness and mother Rebecca Noel recorded the incident and posted it on Facebook with the caption, "Part of another table's order was mistakenly brought to my son and his friends. Instead of the staff acknowledging their error, they reportedly told the other customers, 'They have your food.'"

"Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding - to a violent assault."

"There is absolutely no excuse for what happened. This never should have escalated to this point," she noted.