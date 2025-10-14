Video Shows Moment Security Guard Saves Woman From Being Hit By Tram In Turkey

In an act of bravery, a security guard in Kayseri, Turkey, saved a woman from an approaching tram on October 14 when she was crossing the road. As she was wearing headphones, she might not have noticed the tram. A video of the incident was shared on social media platforms, with online users praising the security guard as his swift intervention likely prevented a serious accident.

Watch the video here:

A young woman in Turkey Kayseri, who didn't notice the approaching tram, was saved at the last moment by a security guard. pic.twitter.com/9cXK7e1omU — Şems Özkök (@semsozkok) October 14, 2025

As per a report by Turkish news site Haberler, the incident occurred around 08:30 (local time) at the Cumhuriyet Square tram stop when she was trying to cross the road.

The heart-stopping incident was captured on security cameras. The report mentioned that she even apologised to the security officer who saved her.

As quoted in the report, a unit of the Metropolitan Municipality said on social media, "This morning, a passenger who was wearing headphones and could not notice her surroundings was saved at the last moment from a possible accident thanks to the attention of our security personnel while trying to cross the street. This incident is an important reminder for all of us.

"We thank our security officer for his careful behavior. However, the main issue we need to pay attention to is that all our passengers should be more careful on the rail system lines. Please use pedestrian crossings. Check both directions when crossing. Remember that you may not hear surrounding sounds while wearing headphones."