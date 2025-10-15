"Not A Single Honk": Man Compares Poland's Silent Roads To India's Noisy Traffic Culture

A video shared online by an Indian man visiting Poland has sparked a conversation about road etiquette and cultural differences in noise levels between India and Europe. In the clip, Kunal Dutt highlights the stark contrast between the silent, orderly streets of Poland and the often chaotic, horn-filled traffic scenes back home in India.

Standing at a busy intersection in Poland, the man points out that even during peak hours, there is barely any sound on the roads. “Not a single honk,” he says, adding that despite the presence of cars, buses, and pedestrians, the environment remains calm and quiet. He further explains how drivers in Poland patiently wait at crossings, yield to pedestrians, and follow traffic signals without constant use of the horn. Honking in Poland is considered ''aggressive" and drivers only use horns when absolutely necessary, he noted.

He contrasts this with the situation in India, where honking is common as a way to navigate traffic, warn others, or express frustration. "Jo khud galiyo se horn bajaate hue nikalte hain, they will always defend their own kind,” Dutt wrote in the caption of the video.

The video resonated with many viewers, especially Indian expats who acknowledged the difference and called for better traffic discipline back home. Some users said that noise pollution in India is not just a traffic issue but also tied to a lack of enforcement and awareness about public space etiquette.

Others argued that India's traffic conditions are entirely different--crowded roads, unplanned infrastructure, and unpredictable pedestrian behaviour often make honking a survival tactic rather than a choice.

One user wrote, "In our country, honking is essential because you'll run into all sorts of blind and deaf people right on the road. If you don't honk, you'll get blamed that you should've honked so the deaf guy or lady walking on the road could move aside. No matter how much you try to explain it to the Indian public, they just won't change, bro."

Another said, "You are absolutely right."

A third added, "There is a difference between our roads and theirs, above all people have more vehicles and everyone has to go mostly at one place."