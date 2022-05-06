Shark Tank India Contestant Writes Thank You Letter To Judge Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank: Ashneer Grover has invested in Event Beep, a social network that connects students

Shark Tank India contestants have written a heartwarming note to one of the judges on the show, Ashneer Grover, thanking him for guiding their startup journey.

Sharing the letter on Instagram, Mr Grover said he was happy to meet the Event Beep team, Rakhi Pal and Saurabh Mangrulkar, and see them “ploughing through”.

Mr Grover, BharatPe's co-founder and former managing director, appeared on the first season of the show and judged the potential of business ideas pitched by the contestants. He met Rakhi Pal and her business partner on the show. These young entrepreneurs are leading Event Beep, asocial network that connects students from various colleges to host online events to share and learn from each other.

The promising venture had received investments from Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal, besides Mr Grover.

“It's nice to meet up with the Event Beep kids from Shark Tank India and see them ploughing through. Super happy that Rakhi Pal is back with her family,” Mr Grover said. Rakhi Pal had said on the show that she had to fight with her family to set up the business.

The letter addressed to Mr Grover read, “Dear Ashneer sir, your words have been worth more than any offer we could ever have... you are a hero and an inspiration to millions."

Rakhi Pal, in the note, also thanked Mr Grover for “giving me my family back and their trust” in the vision of the start-up. “No amount of thank you is gonna be enough,” she added.

The Event Beep team said that they are “determined to help millions of students across the globe and impact their lives positively.”