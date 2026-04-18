Security Guard In Hyderabad Performs Duties Under Mosquito Net, Sparks Debate

A video from Hyderabad has caught the attention of many on social media, showing a security guard working under difficult conditions during his night shift. The clip has led to discussions about the situation faced by guards in residential societies.

The video was shared on X by a user named Suraj Kumar Bauddh. In the clip, a security guard is seen sitting on a chair during his night duty while being covered with a mosquito net. A woman can also be heard speaking to him as he continues to stay awake and perform his responsibilities.

Sharing the video, Bauddh explained that the guard was performing his duty while sitting under a mosquito net at night. He also questioned why the guards couldn't be provided with a safe and comfortable place while the society's residents live in air-conditioned rooms.

Watch Video Here:

"Security guard life in India." 💔



Poor guard is covered under a mosquito

net and doing his duty while awake at night. Society members live in AC; cannot they provide a safe place for their guard?



The real issue is compassion. People have lost their compassion for the poor. pic.twitter.com/aqIweshHeR — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) April 16, 2026

He further stated that the main problem is a lack of empathy among people, and that people are no longer as sensitive to the plight of the poor as they once were.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral, drawing attention to the conditions faced by security guards working in residential societies and sparking a debate on social media.

One user commented, "This isn't "duty," it's straight-up modern slavery with extra steps."

Another user noted, "This picture is really heartbreaking."

"These guards are the responsibility of society management but they are least bothered," added a third user.