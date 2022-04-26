Saudi Arabia Restaurant Shut Down For Preparing Samosa In Toilet For 30 years

Insects and rodents were also spotted at the site. (Representative Photo)

Saudi Arabia authorities recently shut down an eatery in Jeddah city after they discovered that it had been preparing samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years. Citing local media, Gulf News reported that Jeddah Municipality raided the restaurant in a residential building after receiving a tip-off regarding the horrendous food culture followed by the eatery for almost three decades.

As per the report, the restaurant used to prepare snacks and also meals in washrooms. Additionally, the Jeddah Municipality officials found that the eatery used expired food articles like meat and cheese, some of which dated back two years. Insects and rodents were also spotted at the site.

The workers from the 30-year-old restaurant had no health cards and were clearly violating the residency law, the officials noted. The eatery has now been shut down.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a restaurant has been shut down in Saudi Arabia for unhygienic conditions. According to Gulf News, back in January, a famous Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was also closed after a rat was spotted wandering around and feasting on meat on top of a skewer.

Several outraged social media users had reacted to the shocking video which showed the rodent on the shawarma skewer at the famous eatery. They even demanded authorities take immediate stringent action against the restaurant, following which the eatery was sealed.

Back then, the Saudi officials, according to the report, had informed that it had carried out 2,833 inspection tours. The Municipality said that the inspection campaigns resulted in detecting 43 violations, and shutting down 26 facilities.