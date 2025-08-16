"Rs 1,000 For A Tea?": NRI's Viral Rant On India's Soaring Prices Sparks Outrage

A Dubai-based Indian travel vlogger and radio presenter, Parikshit Balochi, has sparked widespread discussion online after sharing his surprise at the rising cost of living in India. In a video posted to Instagram, Balochi expressed disbelief over how expensive basic items have become, saying that even as an NRI earning in dirhams, he felt financially strained during his visit.

In the viral clip, which has garnered over half a million views, Balochi cited the example of a cup of tea costing him Rs 1,000 at a hotel in Mumbai. "As an NRI, I never expected to feel poor in India," he remarked. Traditionally, NRIs benefit from stronger foreign currencies, making Indian expenses seem more affordable. However, Balochi said that this is no longer the case.

"How can converting dirhams to rupees give me a shock? It used to be the opposite," he said. With 1 UAE dirham currently equal to about Rs 23.83, his experience has highlighted changing economic realities for returning NRIs.

Social media users are resonating with Parikshit Balochi's sentiments on the high cost of living in India. Many have shared similar experiences, expressing shock at the expensive lifestyle in major cities like Mumbai.

"Every year I go back to Bombay, and I'm shocked it's as expensive as Dubai, sometimes more," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Finally! Someone said it out loud. I thought I was the only one who felt 'gareeb' after coming to India."

A third user added, "I feel this every time I visit. I earn in dollars, so I can afford it but how do locals manage? Itna paisa sabke paas kaise aata hai? If I knew, I wouldn't have left India!"