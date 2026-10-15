Romanian Tourist Gets Teary-Eyed Witnessing Garba Celebrations: "I'm Going To Miss It"

October is the month of celebrations in India, with the entire country busy with Navratri festivities. One of the major aspects of Navratri is Garba, a traditional dance that unites communities in joy and spiritual devotion to Goddess Durga. This breathtaking confluence of divinity and ecstasy recently left a profound impact on a Romanian tourist, who was left teary-eyed after experiencing the powerful form of worship.

In a social media post, Maria Alexandra, a digital content creator, said she had never seen something like this, adding that she was grateful to be in India during this beautiful period.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life! I'm so happy I got to be in India during this time of festivals because look at this! People of literally all ages dancing Garba, and all of this is for Navratri, nine nights dedicated to the goddess Durga."

Alexandra highlighted that the dance was not separate from worship. Every single individual was honouring the goddess through the dance.

"What I found really moving is that the dancing itself is considered a form of worship, so every single person out there isn't just celebrating, they're honouring her through the dance itself. It is not separate from the devotion. It is the devotion," she said.

"I spent so much time just watching and enjoying their dancing, and don't judge me, but my eyes got really teary at one point. I don't know, maybe it was the complete admiration that I have for Indian culture, maybe it's realising that I'm leaving India soon, or maybe it was just happy tears from watching all of them enjoying themselves like that. Whatever it was, I think it was just one of those moments when I realised that I'm definitely going to miss this once I am gone.

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'You've Explained Well'

Social media users were impressed by Alexandra's understanding of the Indian culture and urged her to visit other parts of the country to witness Navratri festivities.

"Glad to see that you are not only enjoying it but also feeling the real sense of the event. Come to Gujarat as well," said one user, while another added: "We can sleep without food for two days but not without music, without tea and without asking questions. That's India in brief. Lol."

A third commented: "You've explained Indian culture really well, and I truly appreciate the time you spent in India and the effort you made to understand our culture. Thank you so much for sharing your experience!"

A fourth said: "Garbha isn't just dancing in a circle. It literally means "Womb". Basically, Garbha is the worship of the womb (garbh) of mother. The eternal goddess who gives birth to this entire universe."