Restaurant Owner Sparks Debate After Banning Children Under 15 From Dining Room

A restaurant in Canada has sparked debate after introducing a strict rule that keeps young children out of its dining area. According to the New York Post, Christine Pattison, the chef and owner of Miss Christine's Kitchen in Winnipeg, announced that guests under the age of 15 will not be allowed to dine in the restaurant. It means the restaurant will not have a children-friendly menu, high chairs, or diaper-changing stations.

"At Miss Christine's Kitchen, we strive to create a warm, cozy and relaxing atmosphere where our guests can enjoy great food, good company and memorable dining experiences," she wrote.

"We provide a comfortable, intimate setting for adults to get away, unwind and enjoy quality time - whether it's a romantic evening, a special meeting or simply a chance to relax and recharge."

"To maintain the intimate setting of our restaurant, our dining room welcomes guests ages 15 and older. We kindly ask that you respect our dining policy as we work to provide every guest with a true Miss Christine's Dining Experience."

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The decision quickly drew mixed reactions. Some users, who appeared to be local residents, even questioned whether the policy violates human rights codes. But some criticised her.

"As a father of three kids under 8 years old, I fully support this. Not everywhere needs to accommodate kids," one user wrote.

"As someone who is child-free, there should actually be more restaurants that implement this," another user noted.

Meanwhile, some even defended her, supporting the creation of a quiet, adult-friendly space. Supporters pointed out that adults should have the option to enjoy their food without dealing with disruptive behaviour from young children.

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"If it's a restaurant, there should be no age limit. It's not like it's a bar where you're serving drinks. I think parents should have the right to take their children to a restaurant," said one dissenter.

"We live in a world right now that is excluding enough people. And by excluding youngsters from going to restaurants with their families and friends - I think our world needs more inclusion instead of exclusion," railed another to the same outlet.