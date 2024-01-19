Republic Day 2024: When And Where To Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech

Indian Navy contingent preparing for Republic Day 2024 parade on Kartavya Path.

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and the transition of the country to a Republic on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. In New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya Path, in an elaborate display of military might. The epic show eclipses everything else happening across the country on this big day. The Republic Day celebrations last for three days, and they end with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been invited as the chief guest for this year's Republic Day celebrations. This is the sixth time that a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Like every year, this year too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will greet the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.

Where can you watch PM Modi's Republic Day speech?

The live telecast of the PM's Republic Day speech will be live-streamed on NDTV and our digital platforms. Viewers can log on to ndtv.com/live to catch the event as it happens. The speech will also be simulcast on NDTV's social media handles. It will also be available on PM Modi's YouTube channel and his other social media accounts.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10 am on 26 January 2024. The parade starts from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan and makes its way along the Kartavya Path, passing India Gate on its way to the Red Fort, covering a distance of over five kilometres.

Several dignitaries will be invited for the ceremony and millions of other people will be able to witness the grand Republic Day ceremony 2024 from their homes.

President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders will join the Indian Army, Delhi Police, and others as they walk on Kartavya Path.

On this day, the President of India also distributes Padma Awards to the deserving civilians of the country, and brave soldiers are awarded Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra.