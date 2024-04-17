Can You Survive On Just Orange Juice? One Woman's 40-Day Experiment

Anne Osbourne says she drank nothing but orange juice for 40 days.

An Australian woman, Anne Osborne, from Queensland, recently garnered attention for attempting a 40-day diet consisting solely of orange juice. Ms. Osborne undertook this regimen during Lent, a Christian period of reflection and preparation for Easter.

In a video posted online, Ms. Osborne described the experience as "wonderful," claiming to have experienced emotional, physical, and spiritual benefits. She further explained that this "mono-diet" aligns with her long-term fruit-only diet, comparing it to a car receiving a tune-up. Ms. Osborne also mentioned that the experience helped her appreciate the variety of fruits available.

While orange juice offers some advantages, like vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants, health professionals generally advise against such restrictive diets.

Despite Ms Osborne's positive experience, experts warn that fruit-only diets lack essential nutrients for long-term health. Their concerns highlight the potential risks associated with monodiets.

News Corp Australia reports that, according to The Cleveland Clinic, fruits are rich in natural sugars, vitamins, and antioxidants, making moderate fruit consumption beneficial for health.

However, eating fruit in excess or following a fruitarian diet is not recommended as it can cause weight gain, diabetes, and nutritional deficiencies such as low levels of vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

A lack of these nutritional elements can lead to lethargy, immune system dysfunction and anaemia.

Other causes of concern with the diet include tooth decay, food obsession and starvation mode, meaning your metabolism will slow down in a bid to conserve energy.