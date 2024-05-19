Exclusive: PM Modi Says Opposition Leaders More Focused On 'Setting Up Their Children'

NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia speaks to PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interwith with NDTV took a swipe at the Opposition INDI Alliance over dynastic politics.

Explaining the matter to NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, PM Modi said leaders of the INDI Alliance are more interested in the welfare of their own children, and not the children of the nation.

"If you make all of them sit together, you will see this is his son, or this is his father. It is clear that the INDI Alliance is more interested in setting up their children, and not bother about the welfare of the children of the nation," PM Modi told NDTV in the exclusive interview.

PM Modi is looking to win a third term. His party, BJP, has expressed confidence in winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.