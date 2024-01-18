Republic Day 2024: Parade, Awards And Other Traditions

Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of Republic Day celebrations.

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26th. It is the day when the newly adopted Constitution came into force and India became a republic in 1950. The celebrations for the day include the annual parade at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. It features march-pasts by personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and vibrant tableaux showcasing the diversity and culture of different states. The Republic Day celebrations last for three days, and they end with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Now, here's everything you need to know about Republic Day traditions and celebrations.

Republic Day 2024: Traditions and celebrations

On Republic Day, flag-hoisting ceremonies and parades by armed forces and school children are held in different parts of the country. The grandest and most important of these parades is held at Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, in Delhi, which showcases a multi-hued image of the country's rich cultural heritage and military prowess.

The parade kicks off after the arrival of the President, who unfurls the national flag, following which the national anthem is played and a 21-gun salute is given. This parade features an array of missiles, tanks and other equipment showcasing the military might of the country. Various states and Union Territories also showcase culture and heritage, among other themes, through colourful tableaux.

A flypast is held in which various aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army participate and perform spectacular aerial manoeuvres. The parade is attended by honourable dignitaries from other countries, Indian politicians, as well as the general public.

On this day, the President of India also distributes Padma Awards to the deserving civilians of the country, and brave soldiers are awarded Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra.

The Republic Day celebrations end with the Beating Retreat ceremony organised at the Vijay Chowk every year on January 29. The Chief Guest of the function is the President of India who arrives in a cavalry unit escorted by the 'President's Bodyguards' (PBG). Military Bands, Pipes and Drums Bands, Buglers and Trumpeters from various Army Regiments perform during the ceremony.