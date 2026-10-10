Reddit User's Rant About Gen Z Coworker's Frequent Slang Use Sparks Debate

An employee has shared frustration over a Gen Z colleague's behaviour at work, including the frequent use of slang, lack of focus and comments on matters beyond the colleague's authority. The employee shared the concerns in a Reddit post, which also led other users to discuss their experiences of working with young colleagues.

In a post titled “Rant against my Gen Z coworker” on Reddit, the user described difficulties while working with a recent college graduate. The Reddit user clarified that the relationship was not that of a mentor and a junior colleague but admitted being too friendly, which seemed to have been taken for granted.

The user said the colleague often greeted others using casual slang in the morning without showing much interest in their replies. Although the Reddit user did not mind being called "bro," the repeated use of such expressions eventually became irritating.

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The user also claimed that the colleague did very little work despite receiving considerable feedback from the manager and mentor. The colleague was also described as walking around the office as though it were a backyard.

Another concern was the colleague's habit of commenting on matters beyond the role. The Reddit user recalled an incident in which the Reddit user and the manager were handling an escalation when the colleague interrupted to ask whether the logs had been checked and whether malware could be responsible for the issue.

The Reddit user questioned why such suggestions were made at that moment and added that the manager remained patient instead of confronting the colleague.

The Reddit user also complained about the colleague's voice, claiming that the voice sounded artificially deep and made the colleague difficult to understand.

Social Media Reaction

Several users responded to the post, with some sharing their own experiences of working with Gen Z colleagues.

One user said that workplace experiences varied, with some young employees being talented and eager to learn, while others appeared entitled and unwilling to work.

Another user called Gen Z "talented."

"I agree with what you said," added a third user.