Boss Bans Coffee At Work, Tells Employee To Start An Hour Later Instead: 'Never Experienced This'

Every workplace has some bizarre rules that can make performing there an exhausting task. A recent social media post highlighted the exact issue when an employee revealed that their boss did not want them to drink coffee during office hours. Instead, the manager suggested the employee just start their shift an hour later. The employee noted that their colleagues were too intimidated by the boss to speak up or challenge the absurd policy.

Detailing that it was a 20-second walk to the machine, the employee said no one was allowed to drink thermos coffee or canned coffee, as it might interfere with work.

"We are not allowed to have coffee during work. I've never experienced this at a job, some have even sent me to the machine because I can't function without," the employee wrote.

Highlighting that they were working in a niche trade, the employee explained that they wanted to continue working and acquire the skills to further their career but the issue was bugging them.

"The coffee is something minor, but I have been warned by a lot of people about him ever since I started. I will be compliant until I signed the contract after my first month," they said.

"I won't quit, but it's hard seeing this dynamic with a boss you can't trust. He also set the clock three minutes earlier for some weird reason. Everyone keeps changing it back, but each time he changes it back, apparently."

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'People Quit Bad Bosses'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the individual to document everything and start search for a new job.

"People don't quit bad jobs, they quit bad bosses. Keep looking, you'll find something better," said one user, while another added: "Probably most of labor runs on coffee. If I had a boss that told me I couldn't have coffee or stop for a coffee break, I'd lose it."

A third commented: "Well, if it's that niche, sounds like they'd have a hard time replacing you. Honestly, this is nonsense. People need to set boundaries and tell people, especially bosses, that something's stupid and you are just not doing it."

A fourth said: "It's entirely unreasonable for your boss to expect you to not drink coffee at work. Starting an hour later isn't going to magically stop you from wanting to drink coffee. "No." is a full sentence."