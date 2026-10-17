Indian Man Arrested For Posing As US Citizen, Voting In 2024 General Election

An Indian national has been arrested in the United States for falsely claiming to be an American citizen and voting in the 2024 general election in Minnesota - which witnessed a close fight between Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump.

According to the indictment, Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari signed a voter signature certificate on November 5, 2024, as required under Minnesota law to vote in the general election. The document required him to swear or affirm that he was a US citizen. Prosecutors alleged that he was not a US citizen and made a false declaration to vote

Chaudhari was charged with knowingly furnishing false information in voting and making a false claim of citizenship in order to register to vote or vote last month.

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin gave a message to "aliens" who vote in US elections.

"We will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation...Under President Trump's leadership, this administration will never allow the votes of American citizens to be cancelled out by non-citizens illegally voting in our elections. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders," he said.

Special Agent Travis Pickard of Homeland Security Investigations, in a statement, said that voting is reserved for US citizens and falsely claiming citizenship to cast a ballot is a "serious crime".

"HSI has the experience and authority to investigate these cases, and we take that responsibility seriously. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect the integrity of our election systems," he said.