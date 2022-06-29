Reddit User Was Banned For Saying Alia Bhatt Is Pregnant 2 Months Ago, Now She Is Back

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post two days ago.

When Alia Bhatt made the announcement on Instagram that she and husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a baby, it surprised her fans and followers. But there is a Reddit user who had posted on the forum in April that the actor is pregnant. The moderators of BollyBlindsNGossip sub-Reddit banned the user, calling it a "Quora rumour" which is a part of "fan war".

But now, the ban has been lifted and Reddit users have said that she should be given an award.

In a Reddit post on BollyBlindsNGossip in April, user newbee_forfun had said, "Apparently Ms. Bhatt is pregnant. Source is an assistant who is a friend/make up artist."

It attracted many negative reactions from members, who called it "outrageous gossip". Some users even sought to know why the make-up artist decided to share such personal information with her.

"I love it when people get this salty. The artist overheard something. She passed on the goss. This is a gossip sub. I tried to help. Enjoy. Speculate. And I guess goodbye," newbee_forfun said while responding to a Redditor.

Tagging the news fake, the moderators promptly took action and she was banned and the post too deleted.

When the news was finally confirmed by the actor two days ago, that action was reversed and many Reddit users welcomed newbee_forfun back.

"Give the award to the redditor who told us this news a month ago," said a user.

"Now you have to tell us if it's a boy or a girl. I knew Drs are not allowed to reveal the gender of the child but maybe the preveileged do," added another.

The user, meanwhile, thanked the Reddit community and said her source was legitimate.

"Hey guys :) I have been unbanned. Thanks for giving me credit. And it's ok I understand it sounded unreal at the time. But I know the source was legit. and now don't ask for more. I'll tell when I know something for real," she said in her comment.

Alia Bhatt confirmed the news on Monday in a cryptic Instagram post which said, "Our baby ..... coming soon." The photo accompanying the caption showed Alia on a hospital bed and husband Ranbir Kapoor, pictured from behind, looking at the results of an ultrasound on the monitor.

Many actors, including Gal Gadot- Alia Bhatt's co-star in her first Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone' - congratulated the actor.