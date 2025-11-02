Reddit User Reveals How His Friend Scams Swiggy Instamart For Refunds: "Highly Unethical"

A Reddit user sought advice on how to report his friend, who allegedly exploited Swiggy Instamart's refund system by falsely claiming missing items from orders. In a post, the user revealed that his friend would place an order on Swiggy Instamart and, after receiving the complete delivery, would contact customer support. He would then falsely claim that one or more items were missing from the package. Swiggy's automated or quick refund system would often immediately issue a full or partial refund without requiring substantial proof, such as an unboxing video. The friend exploited this loophole repeatedly, essentially getting free items by fraudulently claiming they were never delivered.

Initially amused, the user later realised the gravity of the situation and considered it outright fraud harming delivery platforms and honest customers.

"My friend in bangalore atleast once a month places a high value order on Swiggy Instamart and then after receiving the order, he will open “Help” and just say he didn't receive one costly item and they instantly issue him a refund, I found this funny when he told me but now I think it's highly unethical and he needs to be reported," the user wrote.

See the post here:

The post sparked debate among users, with some advising the user to distance himself from his friend, while others suggested reporting the issue to Swiggy, warning of potential account suspension, blacklisting, or even police action for fraud. Some said that Swiggy might notice the pattern soon.

One user wrote, "Don't get into reporting anything and unnecessarily involving yourself. However he will soon discover that Swiggy has blocked his account because their systems will flag him."

Another commented, "Let him do what is he doing swiggy after some time will stop giving refunds at atll Or ban the account from using swiggy."

A third added, "Ethics and morals are so distant to us, genuinely an unfixable bunch of billions of people. Worst part is we move abroad and continue to do this so it's not a region issue, it's almost somehow encoded in our genes. I've seen so much of this on a daily basis and get the eeky feeling everytime i see this."