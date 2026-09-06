Pune Man Says Don't Just Chase Salary Hikes, Build Something Beyond 9-To-5

A Pune man has sparked an online conversation about whether professionals earning Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a month should continue changing jobs for smaller salary hikes. Nihar Patil said that after reaching this income level, employees may need to think beyond salary and consider factors such as stability, workplace reputation and other sources of income.

Taking to Instagram, Patil shared a video explaining why he believes professionals with higher salaries should approach job switches differently. He questioned whether a Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 increase is always worth leaving a good workplace.

Patil said that once a salary crosses around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a month, the number of companies and roles offering a major salary increase becomes smaller. He added that after taxes, the actual increase in take-home income may not feel significant.

Watch Video Here:

He also pointed out that changing jobs means leaving behind a workplace where an employee may have already built a strong reputation, worked on good projects, developed relationships with colleagues and found a comfortable routine.

Patil further said that employees at higher salaries also face greater risks during restructuring or layoffs because their CTC is higher. He questioned why someone who is already doing well should switch only for a small salary increase.

Instead, he suggested using the time outside a stable 9-to-5 job to build new skills or another source of income. He said the goal should eventually be to create a life where a person's entire income does not depend on their job.

Social Media Reaction

The post received several reactions from users, who largely agreed with Patil's argument.

One user commented, "Well said! After reaching this point, focus should be on multiple streams of income, purposeful life, creating an impact and literally building the life of your dreams."

Another user noted, "People making that much barely have time to do anything else."

"Great advice," added a third user.