Pune Man Goes Viral For Using Excel Sheet To Track Arranged Marriage Matches

A 28-year-old man from Pune has gone viral on social media for his unusual but simple way of managing his arranged marriage search. After his parents suggested that he should get married, he decided to keep track of potential brides by making an Excel spreadsheet. The sheet lists the first names of interested women, details of phone calls, and their feedback.

Vikas works as a procurement analyst at a metal company. He is originally from Haryana and has been living in Pune with his family for about ten years. For some time now, his parents have been constantly encouraging him to get married.

According to Vikas, he created this spreadsheet specifically for his parents' convenience. He explained that he has been searching for a match for about five months. Whenever his parents send him a girl's number or information, they ask him for an update on the entire conversation by the evening of the same day. To keep things organised and record all the information in one place, he thought it best to create this spreadsheet so that the entire progress could be easily monitored.

Vikas said that his parents are satisfied with the situation so far. He also shared that many of his friends, who are also preparing for arranged marriages, have started using a similar tracker after seeing his method.

Social Media Reaction

This idea became a topic of discussion when Vikas posted a video of his spreadsheet on Instagram. Many people praised his method, while some users shared that they had used similar methods to find a life partner and also suggested some improvements.

One user commented, "Superb. Good Idea."

Another user shared that he has also done this.

A third user wrote, "This is wild."