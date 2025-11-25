"Professionalism In Mumbai Runs On A Next Level: Pune Man Praises Cab Driver After He Returns The Change

Advertisement
Representative Image
  • A Mumbai cab driver returned Rs 7 despite being offered a tip of Rs 7 extra
  • Passenger Aditya Kondawar shared the driver's honesty on social media platform X
  • The driver politely refused to accept any amount beyond the Rs 103 fare
In a city known for its fast pace and constant rush, small moments of honesty often stand out. One such moment was witnessed in Mumbai when a cab driver chose integrity over extra money, leaving a passenger pleasantly surprised. Aditya Kondawar, a resident of Pune, was traveling to Andheri West. The fare was Rs 103, but he gave the driver Rs 110 and asked him to keep the remaining amount. Despite this, the driver returned Rs 7 and politely refused to take even a single rupee more.

Check out the post here:

Aditya later shared this experience on X. He wrote that the driver returned the full Rs 7 and refused to accept even a single rupee despite repeated requests.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the cab driver's honesty and professionalism. Users wrote that such honesty is rare in a fast-paced and busy city like Mumbai.

This small but effective gesture reminded everyone that honest and kind-hearted people exist even in large and busy cities.

One user commented, "I had the same experience in Mumbai taxis."

Another user noted, "Honesty like that is rare, glad you experienced it in Mumbai."

