Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Make Things Official. Best Reactions On Twitter

Twitter has been buzzing with tweets about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

After months of are they, are they not, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally made their relationship official on social media. Both Priyanka and Nick posted the same picture on Instagram. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.." wrote Priyanka about an hour ago. Nick, on the other hand, wrote this: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love." Both posts have collected thousands of hearts from their Insta followers. In fact, even before Priyanka and Nick announced the news on Instagram, social media couldn't keep calm and carry on. Pictures of the couple from their roka ceremony began circulating online before the official announcement from the couple.

Twitter too has been buzzing with tweets about the couple. Along with #PriyankaNickEngagement, #PriyankaChopraEngagement and Nick Jonas have been trending on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Nick Jonas just went from being "the curly haired cute guy with guitar singing HOLD ONNNNNNNNN" to "hamare jeeju mast hai re" #PriyankaNickEngagement - HrishitaaJin ki epiphany (@cloudburstae_) August 18, 2018

I feel like i have been personally and physically involved in this processs and the preparations for the roka #PriyankaNickEngagement - Yugal (@yugal_love) August 18, 2018

Love makes the world go round or so they say!So adorable#PriyankaNickEngagement#loveislovepic.twitter.com/0CVcaJ2jtq - Sathya Karthikeyan (@SathyaKarthike2) August 18, 2018

i have so much respect for nick jonas for embracing priyanka chopra's culture and customs for their engagement this is love and they are so beautiful together#PriyankaNickEngagementpic.twitter.com/19V1Wf1pvK - Norah (@ItsJustNorah) August 18, 2018

From there to here its been a whole journey

From questions raised on their age gap to all the mocking and negativity they made it

Love conquered #PriyankaNickEngagementpic.twitter.com/EJCOaXk0R1 - Din Shagna Da (@its_zaalima) August 18, 2018

The couple's roka ceremony was attended by Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, Salman Khan's sister Arpita, among others. Nick's parents Denise and Kevin were also seen in pictures from the ceremony. They flew to Mumbai on Thursday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly hold an engagement party in Mumbai in the evening today. The guest list will likely include Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar.