Prince Harry, Meghan Release New Portrait, Their First Since Royal Exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a newly-released portrait.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently posed for a beautiful black-and-white photo together, their first formal portrait since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. Prince Harry and Meghan are all smiles in their new portrait, which was released as the couple prepares to host an upcoming edition of TIME100 Talks, reports Today.

Meghan, her hair in waves, looks away from the camera in the portrait, seemingly mid-laughter. Her arm rests on her husband's knee, who flashes a smile at the camera. The couple opted for a sleek, no-fuss look - pairing blazers with trousers.

According to People Magazine, the photo was taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Matt Sayles at the royal couple's new home in California.

The newly-released portrait is reminiscent of the couple's wedding portrait from May 2018. That, too, was a black and white photograph in which Prince Harry looked at the camera, while Meghan looked away with her arm draped over his leg.

According to a press release by the Time Magazine, on October 20, Prince Harry and Meghan, will host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks - a series of virtual conversations with visionaries and extraordinary leaders from every field.

The couple will host an episode on the topic of "Engineering a Better World" and reflect on "building online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy."

Meghan had recently opened up about the cyber bullying she faced in a podcast with Teenager Therapy, saying that dealing with fake news and trolling was "almost unsurvivable."