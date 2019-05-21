Woman Gives Birth To Sextuplets In 'Extremely Rare' Event

A Polish woman has given birth to sextuplets in Poland (Representative Image)

A Polish woman has given birth to sextuplets with each newborn weighing about one kilogram (2.2 pounds), the University Hospital in the city of Krakow announced on Monday.

The four girls and two boys were delivered by caesarean section at the 29th week of pregnancy.

"The mother, who is just under 30 years old, and the babies are doing well," a hospital spokesman told AFP, indicating that more details would be made available on Tuesday.

According to doctors in the southern Polish city of Krakow, the birth of sextuplets, an extremely rare event, happens once in every 4.7 billion deliveries.

Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated the parents.

"This is the first case of its kind in Poland," he said on Twitter.

