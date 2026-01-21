Poland Considers Ban On Chinese Vehicles At Military Sites Over Security Concerns

Polish authorities are considering banning Chinese vehicles from entering military sites over possible security risks, according to defence officials.

The aim is to guard against risks "related to technology, access to information, the number of sensors embedded (in the vehicles), and data that can be transmitted without our knowledge and beyond our control", Colonel Marek Pietrzak, spokesperson for the general staff of the Polish army, told AFP on Tuesday.

"A solution will be presented in the coming days," he said.

Polish media report that the new measures could also apply to cars made by US firm Tesla.

According to the defence ministry, "work is underway on restrictions regarding access by Chinese-made vehicles to protected military sites and facilities."

The new rules could also cover "connections between service phones and other data carriers with the systems installed in such vehicles", the ministry's press service wrote in an email to AFP.

Currently in Poland, a NATO and European Union member, it is up to commanders of military sites to authorize or deny access to vehicles equipped with audiovisual recording systems.

