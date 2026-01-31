'Name Cockroach After Ex': Poland Zoo Offers Unique Valentine's Day Revenge

Forget the traditional chocolates and flowers; why not name a cockroach after your ex and watch it become meerkat munchies instead? A Polish zoo has brought back its ultimate Valentine's revenge for 2026 to help people get revenge on their exes.

The Orientarium Zoo in Poland first launched the initiative in 2023, allowing vengeful members of the public to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their ex before feeding it to a meerkat.

According to a report in TVP World, the campaign aims to support the zoo's efforts to protect endangered animals. For 50 zloty (about €12), participants can adopt a cockroach and name it after their ex, receiving an electronic adoption certificate in return. Those who invest 150 zloty (about €36) will obtain photographic verification of the insect's destiny.

Those who want to take it a step further can opt for a VIP package, which includes personally feeding the ex-named cockroach to a meerkat under zoo supervision, for 300 zloty (approximately €72).

The official Facebook account said, "This Valentine's Day, at our Orientarium, you can name a cockroach after your ex and symbolically close a certain chapter. Laughter guaranteed, and you'll be doing something good at the same time!"

The zoo also posted a video on its page featuring a woman unfazed by a swarm of insects as she fishes out a candidate for dinner.

The zoo's promotional video has gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. A user wrote, “The meerkat would probably run away from my ex," while another added, "Can you save the cockroach and just feed my ex to the meerkat?” "I will buy 500 pieces and pour them into the bathtub where the ex lies," an individual posted.

This promotion remains valid until February 28, 2026.

In a similar initiative, you can symbolically name a cockroach, rat, or veggie after an ex through the world-famous San Antonio Zoo's Cry Me a Cockroach Valentine's Day fundraiser.