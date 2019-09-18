People Share Funny 'Forever Alone' Memes As #WeMetOnTwitter Trends

A lot of meme-makers are having a field day sharing hilarious memes as #WeMetOnTwitter trends on the microblogging website

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 18, 2019 13:20 IST
Hilarious memes have taken over Twitter as #WeMetOnTwitter trends.


A trending hashtag as lovely as #WeMetOnTwitter, complete with its own blue heart emoji, should have flooded the microblogging website with romantic posts, right? Well, not exactly. It turns out that the hashtag, which started with people sharing stories of how they met their significant others on Twitter, has now been taken over by single people memes. The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter has inspired over 5,000 posts.

A lot of meme-makers are having a field day sharing hilarious memes as #WeMetOnTwitter trends on the microblogging website. Most of these memes feature people decrying their romantic luck (or lack thereof) and are sure to make you laugh out loud. Check them out:

However, it's not all gloom and loneliness on Twitter. The trending hashtag has also led to people sharing their love stories with the world through adorable posts. Take a look:

Which meme made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

