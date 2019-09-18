People Share Funny 'Forever Alone' Memes As #WeMetOnTwitter Trends

A trending hashtag as lovely as #WeMetOnTwitter, complete with its own blue heart emoji, should have flooded the microblogging website with romantic posts, right? Well, not exactly. It turns out that the hashtag, which started with people sharing stories of how they met their significant others on Twitter, has now been taken over by single people memes. The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter has inspired over 5,000 posts.
A lot of meme-makers are having a field day sharing hilarious memes as #WeMetOnTwitter trends on the microblogging website. Most of these memes feature people decrying their romantic luck (or lack thereof) and are sure to make you laugh out loud. Check them out:
Why you guys trend topics like this? #WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/R6A3Z3fedK— Abhi (@DarkKnightEcho) September 17, 2019
After this trending hastag #WeMetOnTwitter— Ali Hasnain Vasaya (@VasayaHasnain) September 17, 2019
Tinder be like pic.twitter.com/ts73EjPvOb
After seeing #WeMetOnTwitter trending.— 👒Vaishnavi👠👑🎀🎄🎋🎇🎉📯🏆💍💫 😇💝👄 (@Sleepinbeauutyy) September 18, 2019
Singles be like : pic.twitter.com/XJIPgGxWkw
Singles to Twitter : Am i a joke to you! ?#WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/clw3ZTQBFW— Prathap Saakar (@PrathapSaakar) September 18, 2019
Iam not one of those who got someone on Twitter...😂😂😂😂#WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/PKGSJnPXN5— reality_explained (@reality_xplaind) September 18, 2019
When people starts tweeting #WeMetOnTwitter stories— 𝕯𝖎𝖕𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖍𝖚 𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖊 (@DipanshuR07) September 17, 2019
Singles like me : pic.twitter.com/F92ZuEE9gl
Every social media site is on a mission to remind me that I am single af. Thanks Twitter. #WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/m2wAECuxMB— Soumya, and a flower 🌻 (@KoKoChenYeol) September 17, 2019
#WeMetOnTwitter I met myself on twitter, all my shots have been blocked.. Forever alone pic.twitter.com/oxp7kSxCgr— Emeka🍿 (@CollinEmeka) February 15, 2018
Every social media site is on a mission to remind me that I am single.😒🙄— Tanya Gupta (@tanyag5) September 17, 2019
#WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/2YjIvb8h6v
However, it's not all gloom and loneliness on Twitter. The trending hashtag has also led to people sharing their love stories with the world through adorable posts. Take a look:
We met on twitter, first he dm me I ignored then he retweets my all tweets, I answered his dm, and the love story started #WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/h0MV44slKx— BarFi♡ (@Saba_alkhair) September 16, 2019
From follow to follow back to DM to whatsapp to meeting in person to proposal this happened! Still can't believe #WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/zVqqhjBTau— Surabhi (@iSurB_) September 18, 2019
Which meme made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.