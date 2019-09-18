People Share Funny 'Forever Alone' Memes As #WeMetOnTwitter Trends

Hilarious memes have taken over Twitter as #WeMetOnTwitter trends.

A trending hashtag as lovely as #WeMetOnTwitter, complete with its own blue heart emoji, should have flooded the microblogging website with romantic posts, right? Well, not exactly. It turns out that the hashtag, which started with people sharing stories of how they met their significant others on Twitter, has now been taken over by single people memes. The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter has inspired over 5,000 posts.

A lot of meme-makers are having a field day sharing hilarious memes as #WeMetOnTwitter trends on the microblogging website. Most of these memes feature people decrying their romantic luck (or lack thereof) and are sure to make you laugh out loud. Check them out:

After this trending hastag #WeMetOnTwitter

Tinder be like pic.twitter.com/ts73EjPvOb — Ali Hasnain Vasaya (@VasayaHasnain) September 17, 2019

Singles to Twitter : Am i a joke to you! ?#WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/clw3ZTQBFW — Prathap Saakar (@PrathapSaakar) September 18, 2019

Iam not one of those who got someone on Twitter...😂😂😂😂#WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/PKGSJnPXN5 — reality_explained (@reality_xplaind) September 18, 2019

When people starts tweeting #WeMetOnTwitter stories



Singles like me : pic.twitter.com/F92ZuEE9gl — 𝕯𝖎𝖕𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖍𝖚 𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖊 (@DipanshuR07) September 17, 2019

Every social media site is on a mission to remind me that I am single af. Thanks Twitter. #WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/m2wAECuxMB — Soumya, and a flower 🌻 (@KoKoChenYeol) September 17, 2019

#WeMetOnTwitter I met myself on twitter, all my shots have been blocked.. Forever alone pic.twitter.com/oxp7kSxCgr — Emeka🍿 (@CollinEmeka) February 15, 2018

Every social media site is on a mission to remind me that I am single.😒🙄

#WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/2YjIvb8h6v — Tanya Gupta (@tanyag5) September 17, 2019

However, it's not all gloom and loneliness on Twitter. The trending hashtag has also led to people sharing their love stories with the world through adorable posts. Take a look:

We met on twitter, first he dm me I ignored then he retweets my all tweets, I answered his dm, and the love story started #WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/h0MV44slKx — BarFi♡ (@Saba_alkhair) September 16, 2019

From follow to follow back to DM to whatsapp to meeting in person to proposal this happened! Still can't believe #WeMetOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/zVqqhjBTau — Surabhi (@iSurB_) September 18, 2019

Which meme made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

