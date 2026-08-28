Passengers Charged Rs 5,662 For 6 Hour Cab Rental: 'Booked For 60 km, Charged For 240 km'

A group of passengers have claimed that they were charged Rs 5,662 for a six-hour car rental service when the base fare before the trip was only Rs 1,285. In a social media post titled, "Ola scam, need help," one of the passengers detailed that they had booked the cab using Ola to reach Yashobhomi from Mahipalpur to attend an exhibition before heading to the airport for their flight.

The screenshot of the bill receipt showed that the passengers had been charged an extra fare for 240.5 kilometres in addition to toll and various other charges.

"We booked a cab for 6 hours (60 kms) from Ola Cabs at 10 AM and got picked up from our hotel in Mahipalpur and were dropped off at Yashobhoomi," the passenger said.

The group stayed at Yashoobhoomi to attend the exhibition till 3:45 PM and directly went to the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) where they were left puzzled when the bill arrived.

"At 3:45 PM we left directly for airport to catch our flight. We were extremely shocked and disappointed at the total payment the driver asked from us," they said.

"At the time of booking the cab, the base fare that was displayed was Rs 1,285 so we were under the impression that we would be charged around that or maybe more, but the total payment in the Ola app quadrupled to Rs 5662 and we were charged for 250 km extra. Still don't know how."

Despite trying to reach Ola customer care, they received no meaningful help as they were not connected to any human being to sort out the issue.

"Tried contacting Ola help but due to it being a weekend, we couldn't get in touch with anyone from the team. Any suggestions would be appreciated."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Mail Them Details'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the group, adding that they needed to gather all the evidence and mail it to Ola and seek a refund.

"Well, it seems like the driver didn't remain parked there and drove when you were away," said one user, while another added: "Similar scam happened with me in Ola from Delhi airport. Mail them all the details and try calling the support in a section like support and safety; they respond immediately."

A third commented: "Happened to me with Uber. Went on Twitter and tagged them with the issue. The driver had taken an inefficient route. Got the money refunded in my Uber wallet."

A fourth said: "You can use your Google timeline as proof to point out that you did not travel with the cab and the driver took the cab for a “joy ride” without you."