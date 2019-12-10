Citizenship Bill In Rajya Sabha Tomorrow; Congress Issues Whip To MPs

In the Rajya Sabha, Modi Government needs support from at least 123 MPs to pass the bill

Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha lawmakers asking them to be present in the Upper House tomorrow as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is likely to be tabled on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha, on Monday, passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voted.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill.