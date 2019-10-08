Paintings Of 80-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh Woman Displayed In Italy

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga has been painting for half her life.

Works of art by an 80-year-old tribal woman from Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, who has been painting for over half her life, are now being showcased at an ongoing exhibition at Milan in Italy.

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga a local resident of Lorha village in Madhya Pradesh says she began painting after her partner passed away four decades ago.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, she said, "I paint all kind of animals and whatever I see around. I have visited several parts of India to paint. Nowadays, I don't do anything else than painting. I started this when I lost my partner 40 years ago. I had to do something for survival and to take care of my family."

"I'm feeling glad that my painting is being recognised at the international platform," she added.

Her teacher Ashish Swami says, "She has to achieve many more milestones now."

Her teacher Ashish Swami said, "Leaving her pain and sorrow behind she has always been focused. Her painting is being shown in Italy and I'm really happy for her, but it seems that she has more to achieve."

"It is a proud moment for the Adivasi community as they have not had the proper education. This will motivate other community people to come forward and get indulge in these kinds of activities," he added.

