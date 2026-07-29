One Lucky Ticket Wins $800 Million Mega Millions Jackpot In Florida

A single lottery ticket purchased in Florida matched every winning number to take home a life-changing $803 million Mega Millions jackpot, CBS News reported. The winning drawing took place on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The winning set of numbers included white balls 34, 48, 49, 59, 70, along with the gold Mega Ball 12. According to Florida Lottery officials, the lucky ticket was bought at a Wawa convenience store located on State Road 70 in Bradenton, Florida.

The winner now faces a major decision on how to collect their grand prize. They can take a one-time payout worth approximately $345.5 million before taxes. Or, they can receive the full jackpot amount spread out across 30 annual payments.

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"We are thrilled to congratulate Florida's newest Mega Millions jackpot winner on this incredible, life-changing moment," Florida Lottery Secretary Reginald Dixon said as quoted by the outlet.

"This win is an exciting reminder that every ticket carries the possibility of a dream come true. We are especially grateful to our valued Florida Lottery players, whose continued support helps generate funding for education across our state. Every ticket purchased contributes to creating brighter futures for Florida's students."

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As previously reported, Florida does not charge a state tax on lottery winnings. Hence, the player will only be subject to federal income taxes. Under state law, the winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize and can choose to remain anonymous for up to 90 days after coming forward.

This jackpot stands out as the largest lottery prize won in 2026 so far and ranks as the 10th-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history. The odds of beating the game to hit the grand prize were roughly 1 in 290.4 million.

Before this lucky draw, the jackpot had been growing over 38 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since mid-March.

After this grand prize win, the Mega Millions jackpot resets to an estimated $50 million for the upcoming drawing.