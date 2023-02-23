Winner Of The $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Comes Forward To Claim The Prize

The winner chose the lump-sum payment of $723 million before taxes.

A Maine resident who picked the winning numbers earlier this week is ready to take home one of the largest jackpots in Mega Millions history, which is $1.35 billion. According to the state officials, the winner, who has been a mystery and still is, has come forward to collect the prize.

The Maine State Lottery said the winner opted to stay anonymous and take the cash option through a limited liability company, LaKoma Island Investments LLC, as opposed to getting the entire sum in installments over time.

The winner received a lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes. A representative for the winner stated, "The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize."

Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman added, "We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings."

Also Read | One Man Won The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot In US. His Name Is...

This month, another person's identity who won the huge jackpot was revealed. At a press conference on February 14, California Lottery officials said that the Powerball jackpot was won by Edwin Castro, and he opted for the lump sum payout of $997.6 million, according to its Twitter handle. Apart from his name, no other details were revealed at the press conference. Mr. Castro purchased the winning ticket in early November in Altadena, California, matching all six numbers in the drawing, according to CNN.