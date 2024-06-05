Lucky Ticket Holder Wins $560 Million Mega Millions Jackpot After Months-Long Wait

The ticket was purchased online through the Illinois Lottery.

After a dry spell lasting over three months, the Mega Millions lottery finally crowned a winner in Illinois with a staggering jackpot of $560 million, according to The New York Post. The fortunate player, who remains anonymous, purchased the winning ticket online, a first in the game's history. They have the option to receive the prize as annual installments or a lump sum of $264 million.

This victory marked only the 14th time a Mega Millions jackpot has been won in Illinois, contrasting with New York's record of 43 wins. Two other players, one in California and one in Maryland, matched all five white balls, earning $1 million each, according to The Post.

The last time Illinois saw such a grand win was in July 2022, when an anonymous trust claimed a $1.337 billion jackpot. This recent windfall follows a similar event in New Jersey, where a $1.13 billion jackpot was won in March.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302,575,350, making each win a remarkable event. In both Illinois and New Jersey, winners have the option to remain anonymous and can claim their prizes within a year of the drawing.

While the Illinois winner celebrates their newfound fortune, the mystery persists for the New Jersey winner, who has yet to come forward to claim their prize. With such life-changing sums at stake, Mega Millions continues to captivate players across the nation, offering dreams of untold wealth with every ticket.