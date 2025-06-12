Jealous Man Says He "F****D Up" After Killing Ex-GF For "Hurting His Feelings"

A Southern Illinois man confessed to shooting his ex-girlfriend in 2023 after a bad breakup. Emmet Metzger has been sentenced to "natural life in prison," state prosecutors announced on Monday.

On April 7, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to the murder of Alexis Maki. He shot Ms Maki multiple times in her apartment, The Belleville News-Democrat reported.

Metzger then reportedly contacted 911 shortly after the murder, confessed to the shooting, and begged to be taken into custody.

"I f**ked up. I did something so bad. I shot my girlfriend. I need to be arrested, please?" Metzger said in the 911 call on November 4, 2023, according to First Alert 4. He made the frantic call around 4:20 pm and surrendered to the New Baden Police.

He told authorities that he had shot his ex-girlfriend at their shared Hanover Street apartment, per KSDK.

The former couple had broken up around a month before the shooting, according to the family.

Police discovered Ms Maki unconscious at the apartment, and Metzger was taken into custody. He claimed to have loaded and discharged the gun at her after taking it from a case in the bedroom.

He then claimed to have thrown the gun to the ground, rushed downstairs and dialled 911. The man further admitted to having dated Maki earlier and had a tense breakup.

He admitted to using a 9 mm Taurus G2C pistol to shoot her his former partner.

Maki was a college student and about to graduate at the time of her murder. She worked as a bartender at Grit and Tonic and studied radiography at Kaskaskia College, per KSDK.

According to JD Brandmeyer, Metzger was distraught over his and Maki's separation and had been consuming cocaine, THC, and alcohol in the hours before the shooting.

Clinton County State's Attorney JD Brandmeyer told the judge, "There is no excuse for killing someone in cold blood after a breakup".

Maki's mother, Lisa Brock, claimed that Metzger was "really jealous of her not spending all of her time with him. He was making her life miserable."

The Clinton County State's Attorney's office announced on Monday that Metzger was sentenced to life in prison without any credit for the 583 days he was already in jail, per Law and Crime.