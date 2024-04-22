On Earth Day, Google Doodle Spotlights Climate Change

Each letter showcased a real-world conservation effort.

Celebrating Earth Day, Google used breathtaking aerial views to showcase Earth's natural wonders and rich biodiversity. This served as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding these treasures for those who come after us.

As per the official website of Google Doodle, the letters of the search engine showcased some places across the globe where "people, communities, and governments work every day to help protect the planet's natural beauty, biodiversity and resources. These examples promise hope and optimism, but also remind us that there's much more to do to address the climate crisis and biodiversity loss."

The six letters remind people to "practice sustainable habits year-round, and to continue the work needed to conserve water, electricity, and other resources," the website stated.

The Google Doodle wasn't just a pretty picture! Each letter showcased a real-world conservation effort. The "G" highlighted the Turks and Caicos Islands, known for their biodiversity and ongoing efforts to protect natural resources and endangered species. Moving on, the "O" featured Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico, the largest reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This UNESCO biosphere reserve safeguards complex coral reefs and shelters endangered birds and turtles.

According to the website, the letter 'L' features the Great Green Wall in Nigeria, an "African Union-led initiative is restoring land affected by desertification across the width of Africa, planting trees and other vegetation while implementing sustainable land management practices."

The last letter E shows the Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves in Australia, which, according to the website, is "one of 20 nature reserves in Australia that help protect fragile ecosystems, increasingly rare natural habitats, and several threatened or endangered species."

This year, the theme of the Earth Day 2024 is "Planet vs. Plastics" which calls to "advocate for widespread awareness on the health risk of plastics, rapidly phase out all single use plastics, urgently push for a strong UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution, and demand an end to fast fashion," according to the official website of Earth Day.