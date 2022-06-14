Ashneer Grover Says 'Time For Third Unicorn' In Birthday Post

Ashneer Grover shared the post on his 40th birthday

Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is celebrating his 40th birthday today. And, on the milestone birthday, Mr Grover announced that he is ready to build “the third unicorn”. Unicorns are tech start-ups valued at over $1billion. Sharing an image of himself on Twitter, Mr Grover said that he has "unfinished business” and that he intends to “disrupt another sector”.

In the tweet, Mr Grover said, “Today I turn 40. Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn.”

See the tweet here:

Today I turn 40. Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022

Replying to the post, several Twitter users wished Mr Grover the best on the occasion. One user said, “Happy birthday Ashneer. May you create more unicorns and more jobs.”

Happy birthday Ashneer. May you create more unicorns and more jobs.



Looking forward to another session of twitter space soon. pic.twitter.com/IxVT8loF4f — Mayank Sehgal (@mayank_sehgal) June 14, 2022

“Only praises for this bossman!” said another user.

Only praises for this bossman! https://t.co/tvTjS0Qy76 — Abhirup (@abhirup189) June 14, 2022

One user noted, “Something big coming up again.”

Something big coming up again???????????? https://t.co/EYVg75E9tA — Dhrutiman Mangal (@dhrutiman24) June 14, 2022

Mr Grover has previously been associated with unicorns such as Bharat Pe and Grofers in leadership roles. His comments come just months after he found himself in a whirlwind of controversy and an ugly public fallout with the board of Bharat Pe, the company he founded. In March, the entrepreneur was even stripped of all titles and positions at the prominent fintech company after a third-party audit alleged serious governance lapses under him.

Before that, in January, Mr Grover had also gone on leave following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff. He was followed by allegations of fraudulent practices.