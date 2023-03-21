Old Video Shows Incredible Speed Of Orca Chasing Whale A Speedboat

The orca quickly powered through the water.

An incredible video shows the speed at which a killer whale can power through the ocean. The video is old, captured in 2014 by an underwater camera rigged to a boat. It shows a magnificent orca as it chases the vessel in an unknown location. The clip was posted on YouTube by marco vds. It was recirculated several times on social media and currently posted by Wow Terrifying handle on Twitter after which the clip went viral. The short part (12 seconds) of the full video has been viewed 1.5 million times.

Underwater camera showing the speed on an orca chasing a speedboat pic.twitter.com/JT6Xm80EpA — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) March 20, 2023

Some users who posted it on Imgur claimed that the whale was cruising at a speed of 25 miles per hour (40 kmph).

According to the man who shot the footage, the pod of orcas following his boat consisted of both males and females.

Orcas are marine creatures that are also known as killer whales. They are the largest members of the dolphin family and belong to the suborder of toothed whales known as odontocetes. Orcas are extremely popular since they are the most extensively dispersed of all whales and dolphins, being found in every ocean.

Orcas have an average lifespan of 30 to 50 years in the wild. They are well-known for their black and white colouring, but can have varied looks, behaviour, communication styles and diets depending on the area they are found.

They usually swim at around three to four miles per hours, but can reach 40 mph in short bursts.

Orcas hunt everything from fish to walruses, seals, sea lions, penguins, squid, sea turtles, sharks, and even other kinds of whales.