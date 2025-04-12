Gang Of 60 Killer Whales Attack And Devour Pygmy Blue Whale In Brutal Video

A pod of more than 60 orcas, better known as killer whales, have been spotted attacking and killing an 18-metre-long pygmy blue whale off Western Australia's coast, in what is being described as only the fourth recorded instance of such an event happening. The dramatic incident transpired in Bremer Canyon, a marine park off the coast of Bremer Bay on Monday (Apr 7) with a whale watching tour nearby.

The pygmy blue whale is listed as endangered and is a smaller subspecies of the blue whale, which is the largest animal on Earth. As per a report in ABC, the killer whales chased and exhausted the pygmy whale before devouring it. At one point, over 30 orcas converged on the lone whale which struggled to escape.

"The intense ordeal lasted less than 40 minutes from when we first saw the blue at the surface to when the battle was over. As the blue whale's fate was sealed, orcas celebrated with breaches and tail slaps," Naturaliste Charters Whale Watching said in a statement.

"This is only the fourth recorded instance of orcas hunting a blue whale here—an extraordinary reminder of their role as apex predators in the ocean."

Orcas killing whale sharks

In November last year, scientists documented evidence that orcas hunted whale sharks, the world's largest shark species that can grow up to 40 feet. The orca pod, using a novel and cunning technique, was found hunting and killing the whale sharks in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

After collating and analysing media footage collected between 2018 and 2024, scientists found that orcas displayed a collaborative hunting technique to kill whale sharks. They focused on attacking the pelvic area and bleeding out the whale sharks by hitting them at high speed.

Ocras and their feeding habits

Contrary to popular belief, orcas are the largest of the dolphins, immediately recognisable by their unique black-and-white complexion. They sit atop the food chain and have a diverse diet - often consisting of fish, penguins and sea lions.

Their behaviour resembles that of a wolf pack as a deadly pod can contain up to 40 individuals. They all use effective, cooperative hunting techniques which makes them one of the deadliest creatures in the water kingdom.