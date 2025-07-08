Watch: Killer Whales Recorded Sharing Food With Humans

Orcas, better known as killer whales, sit atop the aquatic food chain as one of the most lethal apex predators on Earth. Despite their reputation, a new study has revealed that these killer whales often offer food to humans, with scientists recording the rare event on camera.

Based on observations across two decades, scientists found 34 instances where the killer whales approached a human with a range of food items, including dead fish and birds, stunned stingrays and incapacitated sharks.

After offering the food, the killer whales wait for the human's reaction. In most instances, humans ignored the offering, after which the whales either recovered the item and tried to share it with the person again, shared the item with pod-mates, or swam away. A few times, the human tossed the food back to the whale, who then tossed it to the human again.

The study highlighted that the sharing behaviour was reported in six different populations across four oceans, which suggests that the behaviour is widespread and not just a fad adopted by a single pod.

Orcas are the largest of the dolphins, immediately recognisable by their unique black-and-white complexion. Their behaviour resembles that of a wolf pack as a deadly pod can contain up to 40 individuals. They all use effective, cooperative hunting techniques, which makes them one of the deadliest creatures in the water kingdom.

As per lead author Jared Towers, an ecologist at Bay Cetology in Canada, altruistic behaviours are common among orca communities. They share food with family members as a "prosocial activity and a way [to] build relationships with each other".

The fact that they "share with humans may show their interest in relating to us as well."

Orcas killing whale sharks

In November last year, scientists documented evidence that orcas hunted whale sharks, the world's largest shark species that can grow up to 40 feet. The orca pod, using a novel and cunning technique, was found hunting and killing the whale sharks in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

After collating and analysing media footage collected between 2018 and 2024, scientists found that orcas displayed a collaborative hunting technique to kill whale sharks. They focused on attacking the pelvic area and bleeding out the whale sharks by hitting them at high speed.