DNA Analysis Reveals Killers Of Great White Shark Found Mysteriously Dead On Beach

Over a year after a massive great white shark washed up dead at a southwestern Australian beach with mysterious bite wounds and devoid of internal organs, scientists have uncovered the true identity of its killers. Using DNA analysis, the researchers managed to zero in on orcas, better known as killer whales, and broadnose sevengill sharks as the possible killers, according to a new study published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.

"Genomic analyses performed on swabs taken from the bite wounds confirmed the presence of killer whale DNA in the major bite area, while the other bites were embedded with genetic material from the scavenging broadnose sevengill shark," the study noted.

Scientists said the presence of killer whale DNA on the great white shark was the result of a "true predation event" with multiple other tests ruling out contamination from the marine environment.

"The potential for contamination is therefore unlikely, given the swab samples were collected from the carcass more than 24 h after its retrieval," the study noted.

The research found bite wounds on the shark were consistent with liver extractions of white sharks by killer whales near South Africa.

Notably, the shark's mauled body was found by residents near Cape Bridgewater, west of Portland in October 2023. The carcass' condition attracted significant attention due to the size and the bite marks with social media users coming up with a host of conspiracy theories.

Killer whales hunting whale sharks

While a killer whale's diet usually consists of fish, penguins and sea lions, they are known to attack other apex predators as well. Last year, a study published in the journal, Frontiers in Marine Science, claimed that orcas were now also hunting whale sharks, the world's largest shark species, that can grow up to 40 feet.

After collating and analysing media footage collected between 2018 and 2024, study highlighted that orcas showed a collaborative hunting technique to kill whale sharks. They focused on attacking the pelvic area and bleeding out the whale sharks by hitting them at high speed.

The orcas then flip the victim so it is floating up and unable to dive down to escape. After the whale sharks have bled out, killer whales rip their internal organs out and consume the lipid-rich liver.