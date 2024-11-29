Killer Whales Are Hunting Whale Sharks And Scientists Have The Evidence Now

Orcas, better known as killer whales, have been spotted hunting whale sharks, the world's largest shark species, that can grow up to 40 feet -- which has surprised the scientists. The orca pod, using a novel and cunning technique, was found hunting and killing the whale sharks in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. Though anecdotal evidence did exist before that orcas were capable of killing whale sharks, this is the first time that marine scientists have documented evidence that details their super 'apex predator' behaviour.

While it may seem that whale sharks and orcas battling it out would be one titanic battle, the reality is not as grand. According to the study published in the journal, Frontiers in Marine Science, the orcas gather at feeding sites in the Gulf of California where whale sharks are not fully grown. The young whale sharks measure three to seven metres which allows the killer whales to dominate them.

Additionally, whale sharks have tiny teeth that they do not use for any defence mechanism. Their only defence is flailing or diving down, deep into the waters, nearly 2,000 metres.

"The animals have shown us over and over again that they are extremely good at developing highly specialized strategies to target specific prey," Volker Deecke, a professor of wildlife conservation at the University of Cumbria in the UK.

How do orcas hunt whale sharks?

After collating and analysing media footage collected between 2018 and 2024, orcas displayed a collaborative hunting technique to kill whale sharks. They focused on attacking the pelvic area and bleeding out the whale sharks by hitting them at high speed.

The orcas then flip the victim so it is floating up and unable to dive down to escape. After the whale sharks have bled out, killer whales rip their internal organs out and consume the lipid-rich liver.

An individual adult male, nicknamed “Moctezuma” was involved in three of the four hunting events while a female orca was observed and seen participating in one event.

Ocras and their feeding habits

Contrary to popular knowledge, orcas are the largest of the dolphins, immediately recognisable by their unique black-and-white complexion. They sit atop the food chain and have a diverse diet - often consisting of fish, penguins and sea lions.

Their behaviour resembles that of a wolf pack as a deadly pod can contain up to 40 individuals. They all use effective, cooperative hunting techniques which makes them one of the deadliest creatures in the water kingdom.