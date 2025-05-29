In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar Rift Grows Over Transfers?

Jostling between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar - who went head-to-head two years ago, after the Congress' big win - seems to be continuing.

This time the face-off is over the transfer of five senior engineers from the Public Works Department, which sits within the Water Resources Ministry that is headed by Shivakumar.

The transfers came the Department of Personnel that operates under Siddaramaiah.

An irked Shivakumar then shot off a formal letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, directing her to "immediately withdraw" the notification.

The Deputy Chief Minister declared the transfers had been ordered without his knowledge; in his letter he reminded Ms Rajneesh of a gentleman's agreement when the Congress government was formed, that "no transfers or appointments related to my department can be made without my explicit approval".

According to reports, the engineers transferred included someone due to retire at the end of this month. The notification had directed the new engineer to report ahead of schedule.

Siddaramaiah hasn't yet responded to Shivakumar's letter, which underlines the latest spot of tension between the Congress' two senior-most leaders in the state.

Earlier the two clashed over other bureaucratic issues, including cabinet allocation, portfolios, and appointments to boards and corporations. The hostility has been contained, somewhat.

However, the increasing frequency and intensity of these clashes could now start to affect the state government's functioning and hand the Congress a problem it just does not need, particularly with critical elections in Bihar this year and in Bengal and Tamil Nadu the next.

Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Story

In May 2023 the Congress was jubilant. The had just party coasted to a surprisingly dominant win - picking up a record 137 of 244 seats and nearly 43 per cent of the popular vote - in the Karnataka election, robbing the Bharatiya Janata Party of the only southern state in its pocket.

There was celebration and joy and praise aplenty all around, including for Rahul Gandhi and a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', but, behind the scenes, there was discontent brewing at the very top.

Senior leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were both angling to become the next Chief Minister. Each believed they had an undeniable claim - Siddaramaiah as former holder of the post and Shivakumar with the weight of the influential Vokkaliga community behind him.

Shivakumar has always been open about wanting to become Chief Minister.

Eventually, after burning the midnight oil, a détente was reached; Siddaramaiah was made Chief Minister and Shivakumar was to be his deputy. Sources then spoke of a 'power-sharing deal' - Siddaramaiah would be Chief Minister for the first half and Shivakumar the second.

NDTV ARCHIVES | 3 Reasons Why Siddaramaiah, DKS Both Won In Karnataka

Talk of such a deal was later rubbished by all concerned; Siddaramaiah thundered in November, "Who made the confusing statement... I'm the chief minister, I will continue."

There was, though, no peace to be found for the Congress.

Over the next three years speculation of the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift continued to circulate periodically, requiring each side (and the Congress) to put out disclaimers.

READ | "I'm Chief Minister, Will Continue": Siddaramaiah On Rotational Buzz

In January 2025 Shivakumar once again played down talk of a power struggle, saying Karnataka voters had "blessed" the Congress and that Siddaramaiah and he would serve out their terms.'

READ | "No Need For...": DK Shivakumar On Karnataka Power Tussle

"No one should worry... there is no need for any political turn. Talk going on is without value. The Chief Minister and I will continue functioning as per the directions of the party," he said.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.