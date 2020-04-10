IndiGo Ribs Vistara, Tweet Turns Into Witty Thread Among Rivals

IndiGo's tweet to Vistara started a hilarious exchange on Twitter.

A hilarious Twitter exchange between major airlines has tickled social media's funny bone. It all started this morning when IndiGo tagged rival airline Vistara in a lighthearted tweet and used their tagline against them. "Hey Air Vistara, not flying higher these days we heard?" wrote IndiGo on the microblogging platform. They also added the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe, which was picked up by every airline that responded to the thread.

"Fly higher" is an extension of Vistara's tagline "Fly the new Feeling".

IndiGo's tweet comes in the midst of a 21-day nationwide lockdown where the government has suspended all domestic and international passenger flight operations in India to curb the spread of coronavirus. Fleets of all major airlines, including IndiGo and Vistara, have been grounded as citizens stay home and practise social distancing during the lockdown.

Vistara responded to IndiGo's dig by agreeing with their competitor and saying that being on-ground is a wonderful feeling these days. "Flying would not be the 'smart' choice, what say GoAir?" they added, referring to GoAir's slogan "Fly smart" and tagging the airline.

To this, GoAir replied by saying that staying home is the "safe feeling".

"We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, Air Asia India?" they wrote in response to Vistara.

Air Asia continued the fun by turning SpiceJet's tagline on its head. "For now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do!" they wrote, tagging SpiceJet and reiterating the advice of experts to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Good to know our thoughts match, like our colours!" wrote SpiceJet to Air Asia. "Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right Delhi Airport?"

The Twitter exchange has amused many on the platform.

"Hahaha.. Great stuff to start the morning with.. Keep it going guys," wrote one person in the comments section. What a great way to start the day. Stay safe stay grounded guys. We miss you all," said another.

This is not the first time the camaraderie between the social media accounts of different airlines has amused netizens. On Valentine's Day, their public display of affection had also captured the Internet's attention.