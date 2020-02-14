Delhi Airport And IndiGo's Valentine's Day PDA Is Twitter Gold

Delhi Airport is celebrating Valentine's Day with hilarious tweets.

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day - quite literally for Delhi Airport and IndiGo Airlines. This morning, the airport and the airline, tweeting from their official handles, treated their followers to a pun-filled public display of affection that's quickly going viral.

The official page of Delhi International Airport took to the microblogging website on Valentine's Day to share a lovey-dovey tweet for IndiGo.

"Hey @IndiGo6E, promise me you'll never run away from my runway!" they wrote, adding the hashtag #ValentinesDay2020.

Their feelings did not go unreciprocated. "Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time!" IndiGo Airlines responded.

The two also discussed their "future planes" together.

And the PDA ended with a "plane crazy" declaration of love:

The Twitter exchange between IndiGo and Delhi Airport amused many, collecting a number of 'likes' and comments.

"Get a terminal you two," quipped one Twitter user. "This is awesome guys. Spreading the love," said another.

It wasn't just IndiGo that Delhi Airport wished on February 14. They also shared sweet Valentine's Day posts for Air India and Vistara.

"You'll always be my love at first flight!" tweeted Delhi Airport to Air India, which responded by saying: "It feels great to have a special place in your hub."

. @delhiairport It feels great to have a special place in your hub. #ValentinesDay2020#DELlovesYou — Air India (@airindiain) February 14, 2020

"It's Valentine's Day, want to continue flying higher with us?" they asked Vistara.

.@DelhiAirport, cheesy but landed well, just like all our aircraft thanks to you #DELlovesYou#ValentinesDay2020 — Vistara (@airvistara) February 14, 2020

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? Let us know using the comments section.