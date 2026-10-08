Noida Road Rage Caught On Dashcam, Driver Praised For Staying Calm

A dashcam video showing a road rage incident in Noida is gaining attention online, with social media users praising a commuter for staying calm and avoiding a confrontation. According to the post shared on X by user Abhishek Jalan, a driver allegedly travelled on the wrong side of the road along the median before turning around and following another commuter.

The video appears to show the driver chasing the commuter and then brake-checking his vehicle to block the lane. The driver subsequently gets out of his car and moves towards the commuter's vehicle.

Instead of getting out or responding to the confrontation, the commuter takes a cautious approach. He keeps his doors locked, maintains enough space in front of his vehicle and waits for an opportunity to drive away safely.

Jalan tagged the Noida Police and Uttar Pradesh Police on X and requested that they review the footage. He also highlighted the vehicle registration number visible in the video.

Sharing the video, Jalan urged other X users to repost it so that more drivers could learn from the incident.

The official X handle of UP Police's 112 emergency service commented on the post, saying, "Sir, kindly share your contact number in our inbox."

The key message from the footage is simple: drivers should avoid confrontation during road rage incidents. Keeping the doors locked, maintaining a safe distance and leaving the area when possible can help prevent a dangerous situation from escalating.

The footage has also drawn attention to the importance of remaining calm under pressure. Rather than responding to the alleged aggressive behaviour, the commuter prioritised his own safety and drove away without engaging with the other driver.