Andhra-Born Dipika Damerla Makes Bollywood-Style Vote Appeal In Canada Mayor Race

Andhra-born Dipika Damerla, who is contesting for the post of Mayor of Mississauga in Canada, has turned to Bollywood music to appeal to voters. In a video shared on social media, she gave a popular Hindi song a political twist, using it to make a promise about property taxes if she becomes mayor.

Damerla shared the video on her X handle with the caption, "After that spicy mayoral debate, here's a little palate cleanser."

Titled "Dipika Damerla For Mississauga Mayor," the video shows her singing a modified version of the popular Hindi song "Kya Hua Tera Wada". Instead of the original lyrics, she uses the tune to make a promise to voters.

Through the Bollywood-style appeal, Damerla promises not to increase property taxes if she becomes the city's mayor. The video ends with the title "A city that works", followed by an appeal to voters to support her.

Watch Video Here:

Who Is Dipika Damerla

According to the official website of the City of Mississauga, Damerla was elected to the Mississauga City Council, representing Ward 7, in 2018. She is a long-time community leader in the city.

Before joining the city council, she spent seven years representing the residents of Mississauga East-Cooksville as a Member of Provincial Parliament. During that time, she also served as Ontario's Associate Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Minister of Seniors Affairs.

Her work included championing 350 new beds for the Mississauga Hospital, two new long-term care homes, two new schools and a 40 per cent increase in service on the Milton GO line.

Before entering politics, Damerla worked in corporate banking and ran a small business in Mississauga. She holds an MBA in Finance from the Rotman School of Management.

Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood-Style Vote Appeal

Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign in New York City last year drew attention for its Bollywood-inspired videos, which used cinematic visuals and storytelling to engage voters.

Now, Damerla has adopted a similar style in her bid to become the mayor of Mississauga, using familiar Hindi film music to communicate her promise to voters.