Noida Resident Highlights Dilapidated Condition Of Rs 1 Crore Flat: 'I Regret A Lot'

A Noida resident has caught social media's attention after highlighting the dilapidated state of his Rs 1 crore flat. In a now-viral Instagram video, the user named Adarsh expressed regret over the state of his crumbling 22nd-floor flat, stating that the building's shoddy construction did not justify the premium price tag. Apart from the visible structural issues, Adarsh raised concerns about the hygiene and sanitation, highlighting the insect infestation caused by pigeon waste in an adjacent, unoccupied unit.

“Always choose your own house over flats/apartments,” Adarsh captioned the video, where he showed patches of discolouration and crumbling plaster on the outer walls.

The resident then highlighted the menace of pigeons taking over balconies, breeding indiscriminately, and spreading dirt in and around his housing unit.

"This empty flat has been taken over by pigeons. They've spread their mess everywhere, and now a lot of insects are breeding in all that waste," said Adarsh.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Very Bad Situation'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.1 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users shared similar experiences with other builders in Delhi-NCR.

"That's a very, very bad situation and I totally understand because I have been in this exact situation. The pigeons are really, really dangerous for the infections they cause," said one user, while another added: "Building construction quality is sh*t in India, no authority to check. Peak corruption."

A third commented: "Indian standards are very low for aesthetics and maintenance; it shows in public places, roads, and the politicians we choose. No wonder it shows everywhere. Have seen this is the same across all major apartments and builders."

A fourth said: "The worst society I have ever seen. Bro, I live in Tower 26 of this society, and the situation is so bad here. Constant seepage and pigeon issues have made it difficult to live."